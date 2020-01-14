NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Sailing Jackets Market size is expected to reach $178.8 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Sailing jackets are an essential protective layer for sailors which protect them from the sun and wind while they board their sailboat. Sailing wear provides protection to the sailor from water and on board vessel which might insulates the body. The most significant sailing wear is the offshore set used for the open seas. Offshore sailing wear is usually made up of special shoes or Wellington boots, a suspender shirt, a jacket with a high collar, and other highly technical layers worn underneath this outerwear. Therefore, specially designed gloves made from synthetic leathers are worn to secure and increase the holding power on sheets.

The increased number of sailing events organized by various organizations is one of the main drivers of the market. A surge in involvement in small sailboat racing, yacht cruising, yacht racing, power boating, motor boating, or cruising and other such activities is expected to further raise the market potential of sailing jackets. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the viability of sailing jackets has gained importance among recreationists.



A significant part of the purchase decision of US consumers relies on the quality of the product. Manufacturers are also responsible for compliance with environmental and animal welfare standards. Certification of the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) has become important for North American and European clothing manufacturers. The purpose of this Regulation is to protect the animals and feathers used for sourcing. The manufacturers are concentrating on environmentally friendly insulation materials for these jackets.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Kids, Women and Men. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online, and Offline. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Canadaian Tire Corporation Limited (Helly Hansen), Henri Lloyd International AB (Aligro Group), Gill Marine International Ltd., Marinepool Sportartikel GmbH & Co. KG, Sail Racing International AB, Decathlon S.A., Slam SpA, Burke Marine Company, Zhik Pty Ltd., and Regatta Ltd. (Risol Imports Ltd.)



Recent strategies deployed in Sailing Jackets Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2019: Slam came into partnership with HISWA Te water in which it showcases its latest collections to exhibitors and visitors.



Aug-2019: Gill Marine partnered with Jaguar Vector Racing in which Gill supplies apparel for 2019/2020 seasons. Gill will produce an exclusive and bespoke range of technical and lifestyle apparel for Jaguar Vector Racing as well as support vector in its Worlds Record Programme and upcoming races.



Feb-2019: Gill Marine signed partnership agreement with Great Britain SailGP in which it supplies its latest range of clothing. Under the partnership, Gill Marine designs a bespoke line of Great Britain SailGP Team merchandise.



Feb-2019: Zhik partnered with Australia SailGP Team in which it supplies clothes to SailGP. SailGP will be taking part in all new, highly athletic global SailGP league, racing in cutting edge F50 wingsail, foiling catamarans.



Apr-2018: Helly Hansen, a Canadian Tire Company, came into five year partnership with RNLI for supporting its lifesaving charity's aim of defeating drowning. Helly Hansen supports RNLI through variety of activities including supporting fundraising and safety campaigns, delivering drowning prevention messages to customers, product innovation, generating income, and supplying new kit to RNLI.



Acquisition and Mergers:



May-2018: Canadian Tire acquired Helly Hansen, a Norway-based sportswear company. Helly Hansen is engaged in producing textiles and gear for sports and work on the oceans and in the mountains. The acquisition provides a tremendous opportunity to Canadian Tire to expand its business in producing various types of clothes for outdoor gear and active living.



Feb-2018: Gill Marine announced the completion of Gill North America, a leading marine brand in Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and United States. The acquisition brings enhanced benefits to the US customers of Gill Marine and exceeds its annual revenues.



Oct-2017: Canadian Tire's Company, Helly Hansen took over Musto, a London's clothing company that supplies its products to British sailing and equestrian Olympic teams. The acquisition helps Helly Hansen in expanding its business in UK's higher-end outdoor clothing market.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2019: Henri Lloyd launched its new Fremantle range in London, produced in their factory in Europe. The Fremantle range includes light-weight and durable collection aimed at sportsboat sailor and inshore keelboat.



Dec-2018: Gill Marine introduced its latest collection of clothings including race ocean jackets, race fusion systems, OS2 systems, eyewear, footwear, watches, etc. The launch of its latest collection is aimed at fulfilling the needs of elite level sailor with advanced technological details.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By End User



• Kids



• Women



• Men



By Distribution Channel



• Online



• Offline



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Canadaian Tire Corporation Limited (Helly Hansen)



• Henri Lloyd International AB (Aligro Group)



• Gill Marine International Ltd.



• Marinepool Sportartikel GmbH & Co. KG



• Sail Racing International AB



• Decathlon S.A.



• Slam SpA



• Burke Marine Company



• Zhik Pty Ltd.



• Regatta Ltd. (Risol Imports Ltd.)



