The global Sanger sequencing service market is forecasted to reach US$ 1,360.47 Mn in 2027 from US$ 489.43 Mn in 2018. The Sanger sequencing service market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven due to factors such as the increasing providers for Sanger sequencing services and growing applications of Sanger sequencing. However, the shortage of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Sanger sequencing requires highly skilled professionals to achieve the proper result for diagnostics, personalized medicine, biomarkers, and others to comply with the national and international regulatory standards.Therefore, laboratories performing Sanger sequencing requires highly qualified, trained, and skilled scientific resources; however, they face the burden of recruiting highly trained and experienced professionals for the studies.



The lack of training provided can lead to wrong results.

Additionally, the number of genome editing studies is increasing, which requires skilled professionals to carry out projects.According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), in 2016, there were around 335,700 medical and clinical laboratory technologists and technicians employed in the United States.



The BLS projected a need for a 13% increase in medical laboratory technologists and technicians between 2016 and 2026. Therefore, the unavailability of skilled professionals is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent.

Global Sanger sequencing service was segmented based on application and end-user.Based on the application, the Sanger sequencing service market is categorized as diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications.



Similarly, the market is classified based on end users such as academic and government research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and clinics, and other end users.

The major primary and secondary sources referred to in the report include Japan Medical and Research Development Agency, World Health Organization, Dubai Genetics Center, National Institute of Genomic Medicine, and National Institutes of Health, among others.



