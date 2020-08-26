The Global Secondary Refrigerants Market is expected to grow by $ 240.30 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Secondary Refrigerants Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the secondary refrigerants market and it is poised to grow by $ 240.30 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on secondary refrigerants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666395/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reducing use of CFCs, HCFCs, and HFCs and increasing application in chemical and pharmaceutical plants.

The secondary refrigerants market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The secondary refrigerants market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial refrigeration

• Residential refrigeration

• Heat pumps

• Air-conditioning



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand in the food industry as one of the prime reasons driving the secondary refrigerant market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our secondary refrigerants market covers the following areas:

• Secondary refrigerants market sizing

• Secondary refrigerants market forecast

• Secondary refrigerants market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666395/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

