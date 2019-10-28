NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Secondary Tickets Market: About this market

This secondary tickets market analysis considers sales from sports events, concerts, performing arts, and movie event types. Our study also finds the sales of secondary tickets in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the sports events segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The popularity of sports such as football, rugby, soccer, cricket, baseball, and tennis will play a significant role in the sports events segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global secondary tickets market report looks at factors such as rising popularity of sports events, growth in online secondary ticketing platforms, and difficulty in obtaining a refund for primary tickets. However, rise in fraudulent activities, increasing initiatives among artists against sales of secondary tickets, and enforcement actions on secondary ticket vendors may hamper the growth of the secondary tickets industry over the forecast period.







Global Secondary Tickets Market: Overview

Growth in online secondary ticketing platforms

The popularity of online secondary ticketing platforms is growing significantly as it helps in easily connecting buyers and sellers and thus, increasing the allocative efficiency of tickets. Also, the online secondary ticketing platforms provide convenience in booking tickets and minimizes the time and expenses associated with the purchase of each resold ticket. Moreover, market vendors are offering various deals and discounts on their online ticketing platforms to attract more customers, which will drive market growth during the forecast period will lead to the expansion of the global secondary tickets market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Use of blockchain for ticketing

The adoption of blockchain is increasing significantly as it helps in making the ticketing process more transparent and efficient throughout the value chain. Blockchain keeps track of buyers and sellers in the secondary ticket market, thereby preventing fraud by scalpers, bots, and touts. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global secondary tickets market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secondary tickets manufacturers, that include Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, eBay Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, viagogo AG, and Vivid Seats LLC.

Also, the secondary tickets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



