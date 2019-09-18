NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Security Policy Management Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Security Policy Management is the process of implementing, identifying, and managing the rules and procedures to be followed by all individuals when accessing and using the IT assets and resources of an organization. These network security policies are aimed at addressing security threats and implementing strategies to mitigate vulnerabilities in IT security, as well as identifying how to recover from a system compromise or when a network intrusion happens. The strategies also provide employees with instructions on what to do and what not to do. They also describe who receives access to what assets and resources and what implications do they have of failing to follow the guidelines.



Companies often come across comprehensive security policies or even numerous measures that are almost difficult to manually maintain and execute. Organizations that are very complicated or work in a highly controlled industry feel this discomfort most acutely, but even larger companies are struggling to locate time and funds to confirm adherence with policies.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Services segment is further categorized into Professional and Managed Services. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Network Policy Management, Compliance & Auditing, Change Management and Others. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Telecom & IT, Consumer Goods & Retail and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. It is projected that North America will account for the largest market share in the market for security policy management in 2019. It is anticipated that early adoption of a security policy management solution and the existence of several suppliers providing security policy management will boost the region's market growth. Security policy management solutions are increasingly being implemented by businesses in the region to identify and deter attacks at their initial phase.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Focus, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, iManage LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., FireMon LLC, OPAQ Networks, Inc. and Skybox Security, Inc. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Intel Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Security Policy Management Market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Solution



• Services



o Professional Services



o Managed Services



By Product



• Network Policy Management



• Compliance and Auditing



• Change Management



• Others



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



By End User



• BFSI



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Manufacturing



• Government and Public Sector



• Telecom & IT



• Consumer Goods & Retail



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Micro Focus



• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.



• Intel Corporation



• iManage LLC



• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• FireMon LLC



• OPAQ Networks, Inc.



• Skybox Security, Inc.



