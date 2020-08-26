The Global Self-driving Taxi Market is expected to grow by 78588 units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 83% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Self-driving Taxi Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the self-driving taxi market and it is poised to grow by 78588 units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 83% during the forecast period. Our reports on self-driving taxi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the maturing autonomous vehicles concept and increased focus of OEMs toward the development of self-driving vehicles.

The self-driving taxi market analysis includes the level of autonomy segment and geographical landscape.



The self-driving taxi market is segmented as below:

By Level of autonomy

• SAE level 3

• SAE level 4 and 5



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies supportive regulations for self-driving cars as one of the prime reasons driving the self-driving taxi market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our self-driving taxi market covers the following areas:

• Self-driving taxi market sizing

• Self-driving taxi market forecast

• Self-driving taxi market industry analysis



