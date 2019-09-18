NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global self-healing materials market is projected to evolve with a CAGR of 23.74% during the forecast period 2019-2027. By the end of the estimated period, the market is expected to generate a revenue of $2027.43 million. The growing applications of self-healing coatings accompanied by other factors are driving the growth of self-healing materials market worldwide.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global self-healing materials market includes segments such as technology, end-user, material type, and form.The widening adoption of materials in the sectors such as healthcare, automotive, construction, biotechnology, electronics, and others are influencing the market growth.



The demand for self-healing materials like self-healing cement and self-healing mortars is increasing in the construction sector, in turn, fuelling the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global self-healing materials market is bifurcated into regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World segment. Europe captures the largest market share in terms of revenue owing to the increasing demand for self-healing materials from several end-users.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The eminent companies in the global self-healing materials market are Applied Thin Films Inc., NEI Corporation, High Impact Technology, Covestro, AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, DuPont, Acciona, S.A, Autonomic Materials, MacDermid Autotype Ltd., and Arkema.



