This self-service kiosk market analysis considers sales from retail, travel and tourism, healthcare, financial services, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of a self-service kiosk in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the retail segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as personalized experience, speed of service, and operational efficiency will play a significant role in the retail segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global self-service kiosk market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of contactless payments, increasing the use of data analytics to predict consumer behavior and growing investment in smart parking. However, growing demand for tablet kiosks increased data exfiltration, and infrastructure and connectivity issues may hamper the growth of the self-service kiosk industry over the forecast period.

Global Self-service Kiosk Market: Overview

Increasing adoption of contactless payment

The adoption of self-service kiosks is increasing owing to the growing customer preference for contactless payment. The contact-less payment provides customers a fast, convenient, and secure way to complete transactions. It helps merchants to improve the in-store payment experience by reducing the time taken for the payment. This payment system uses contactless cards and contactless payment terminals. The increasing use of mobile wallets has further increased the number of contactless payments, thereby driving the demand for self-service kiosks. This growing adoption of contactless payment will lead to the expansion of the global self-service kiosk market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Growing focus on smart retail stores

A smart store is a type of brick and mortar retail establishment that uses smart technologies such as smart carts, smart mirrors, and others. Self-service kiosks are deployed in smart stores for self-checkout services without any human interaction. The emergence of smart stores will increase the need for self-checkout services. Such services enable customers to skip long queues as the entire transaction can be completed with the help of a card payment module integrated into self-service kiosks. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global self-service kiosk market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-service kiosk manufacturers, that include ACRELEC Group, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., SITA, ZIVELO Inc.

Also, the self-service kiosk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



