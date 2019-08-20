The global semiconductor process control equipment market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2019-2023: About the market

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment that is used in semiconductor fabrication plants for inspection and metrology falls under the category of semiconductor process control equipment. This semiconductor process control equipment market analysis considers sale from inspection equipment, metrology equipment, and process control software. Our analysis also considers the semiconductor process control equipment market in APAC, America, and EMEA. In 2018, the inspection equipment segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the detection of faults and mitigating the risk of producing defective semiconductor components will play a significant role in the inspection equipment segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global semiconductor process control equipment market report looks at factors such as rising integration of ICs in automobiles, growing investments in fabrication facilities, and growing demand for IoT devices. However, the uncertainties in high dependence on a small group of customers, the complexity of technological transitions and adverse microeconomic market condition may hamper the growth of semiconductor process control equipment market over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213404/?utm_source=PRN







Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market: Overview



Growing demand for IoT devices

The implementation of IoT enables the transfer of data over a network without human interaction. This use of IoT technology is increasing to achieve operational efficiency and optimize business processes. The increasing applications of IoT will give rise to the demand for IoT chipsets that are integrated into IoT devices. This demand for IoT devices will lead to the expansion of the global semiconductor process control equipment market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Growing investments in lower technology node

Semiconductors manufacturers are trying to reduce the sizes of the nodes to achieve high performance, high scalability, and low production costs. The increasing demand for low power and high-performance semiconductors, the foundries and IDMs are investing heavily in R&D to identify new technologies to support the production of a smaller process node. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, global semiconductor process control equipment market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor process control equipment manufacturers, that include Applied Materials Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., KLA Corp., Nanometrics Inc., Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Also, semiconductor process control equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213404/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

