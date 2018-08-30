LONDON, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Serious Game Market is accounted for $3221.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $15986.95 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing need for user engagement across enterprises, growth in handling of mobile-based educational games and development in learning outcomes are boosting the market growth. However, lack of awareness and improper game design could are some of the factors hindering the market growth.







Serious games are digital applications planned for education with fun. The primary function of serious games is to give knowledge, train, inform, memorize, and teach end users, rather than mere entertainment. It also helps students to learn with fun as it bridges gap between hypothesis and sensible. Serious games are also used in inspection, technical training, competency evaluation, fault finding & rectification, and other applications. It enables advertisers to optimize brand awareness by rising interest of message, target more audience, and make additional traffic to their websites.







Based on application, Simulation Training segment is held steady growth during the predicted period due to simulation allows trainees to purposely undertake high-risk performance or procedural tasks within a safe environment without dangerous implications. By geography, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the market due to high population and countries such as China being the major consumer of learning games and tools.







Some of the key players profiled in the Serious Game Market include Applied Research Associate Inc., BreakAway Games, Ccs Digital Education, Cisco Systems Inc., Designing Digitally Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp, Nintendo Co. Ltd. and Serious Game International, Revelian, Diginext and Tata Interactive Systems.







Platforms Covered:



• Web-Based



• PC-Based



• Mobile-Based



• Hand-Held







Verticals Covered:



• Retail



• Media & Entertainment



• Healthcare



• Government



• Energy



• Education



• Corporate



• Automotive



• Aerospace and Defence



• Other Verticals







End Users Covered:



• Enterprise



• Consumer







Applications Covered:



• Advertising & Marketing



• Emergency Services



• Human Resources



• Product Development



• Research & Planning



• Sales



• Simulation Training



• Support



• Other Applications







Regions Covered:



• North América



• US



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• Germany



• UK



• Italy



• France



• Spain



• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Austrália



• New Zealand



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific



• South América



• Argentina



• Brazil



• Chile



• Rest of South America



• Middle East & África



• Saudi Arabia



• UAE



• Qatar



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East & Africa







What our report offers:



- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments



- Market share analysis of the top industry players



- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants



- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets



- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)



- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations



- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends



- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments



- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements







