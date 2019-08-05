NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Sexually transmitted disease testing (STD) is used for quantitative analysis of viruses causing sexual diseases. This sexually transmitted disease testing market analysis considers sales from laboratory testing devices and point of care (POC) testing devices segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of sexually transmitted disease testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the laboratory testing devices segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. The rising need for STD tests and screening owing to the increasing incidence of HIV will significantly help the laboratory testing devices segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global sexually transmitted disease testing report has observed market growth factors such as increased initiatives by governments worldwide, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing prevalence of STDs. However, the social stigma associated with STDs, high cost of novel treatments, and limited healthcare services in developing regions may hamper the growth of the sexually transmitted disease testing industry over the forecast period.



Global Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market: Overview



Increased initiatives by governments worldwide



Governments have been increasingly organizing awareness programs about STDs, their diagnosis methods, and treatment to prevent them from spreading. As a result, the sales of STD testing kits have increased. This will lead to the expansion of the global sexually transmitted disease testing market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Advances that enable the rapid diagnostics of STDs



Vendors are increasingly offering rapid point of care (POC) testing kits that provide accurate results within 15-20 minutes. They are also developing advanced diagnostic techniques to screen human papillomavirus (HPV). Such advances in products offerings will increase sales. As a result, the trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global sexually transmitted disease testing market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sexually transmitted disease testing manufacturers, which include Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Also, the sexually transmitted disease testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



About Reportlinker

