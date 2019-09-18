NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Shock Sensors Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 16.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Shock sensors are both compact and inexpensive in size. These advantages lead customers in the consumer electronics segment to use them on a large scale. They are also deployed in cars and homes where an alarm is triggered by any type of forced entry or a slight tap. In addition, they are user-friendly and customers can use a laptop or smartphone to function and monitor the alarm output. These user-friendly characteristics lead to an increase in their demand. The need to protect shipped products from damage created during transit has been increasing. This is one of the key factors anticipated over the forecast period to drive market growth. In addition, shock sensor demand in Asia Pacific, Alaska, and Africa is growing as a result of steady growth in oil and gas exploration operations in these areas. The shock sensors used in the oil and gas industry for multiple apps are rough and can withstand very high temperatures in rough environments.

Given the growing use of shock sensors in multiple end-use industries, the market has seen significant development over the previous few years. Over a period of time, sectors like aerospace, automotive and consumer electronics have observed improved use of these appliances. In addition, the growing number of smart city projects, product innovations, and frequent use of shock sensors in goods and manufacturing plants transportation are some of the factors expected to strengthen market growth prospects over the forecast period.

Based on Material, the market is segmented into Quartz, Tourmaline and Gallium Phosphate & Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive, Strain Gage, Capacitors and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer Electronics and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. With the continuous development of the automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, and industrial manufacturing industries, the Asia Pacific industry is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. One of the main factors pushing demand for these sensors region is frequent oil & gas explorations in the Middle East area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., MTS Systems Corporation, Dytran Instruments, Inc., Mobitron AB, Meggitt PLC, SignalQuest LLC, Climax Technology Co., Ltd. and SpotSee, Inc. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Honeywell International, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the forerunners in the Shock Sensor Market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Material



• Quartz



• Tourmaline



• Gallium Phosphate & Others



By Type



• Piezoelectric



• Piezoresistive



• Strain Gage



• Capacitors



• Others



By End User



• Automotive



• Aerospace



• Industrial



• Consumer Electronics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• TE Connectivity Ltd.



• MTS Systems Corporation



• Dytran Instruments, Inc.



• Mobitron AB



• Meggitt PLC



• SignalQuest LLC



• Climax Technology Co., Ltd.



• SpotSee, Inc.



