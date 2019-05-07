The Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2021

DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global short fiber reinforced thermoplastics market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, consumer goods, and electrical/electronics industries. The global short fiber thermoplastics market is expected to reach an estimated $14.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight materials as well as recyclability, ease of processing, and better capability of making parts with complex geometry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of high temperature resistance PA6 compounds to replace PA46 and PA12 and increasing use of recycled carbon fiber in SFT.

The study includes the short fiber thermoplastic composites market size and forecast for the global short fiber thermoplastic composites market through 2023,segmented by end use industry, resin type, fiber type, and region, as follows:

The researcher forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to the wide application of SFT as it offers higher strength to weight ratio, recyclability, and have ability to mold complex shapes. Consumer goods segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high performance plastics.

By fiber type, glass fiber based SFT is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period. By resin type, polyamide based composites is expected to remain the largest segment by both value and volume. The growing use of high heat resistance thermoplastic composites is likely to drive the consumption of polyamide resin based SFT over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for short fiber thermoplastics due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials from the end use industries. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the expected increase in vehicle production and an increasing focus on lightweight composite materials.

Some of the features of Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Include:

Market size estimates: Short fiber thermoplastics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Short fiber thermoplastics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Short fiber thermoplastics market size by various applications such as end use industry type, fiber type, and resin in terms of value and volume shipment.

Short fiber thermoplastics market size by various applications such as end use industry type, fiber type, and resin in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Short fiber thermoplastics market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Short fiber thermoplastics market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for short fiber thermoplastics in the thermoplastic composites market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for short fiber thermoplastics in the thermoplastic composites market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for short fiber thermoplastics in the short fiber thermoplastics market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for short fiber thermoplastics in the short fiber thermoplastics market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



BASF SE

DSM

DowDUPONT

LANXESS

SABIC IP

