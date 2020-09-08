The Global Shrimp Market is expected to grow by $ 4.89 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

Global Shrimp Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the shrimp market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.89 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on shrimp market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of shrimp and rising number of shrimp-based product launches. In addition, growing awareness about the health benefits of shrimp is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The shrimp market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.

The shrimp market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Frozen shrimp
• Canned shrimp
• Others

By Geographic Landscapes
Europe
North America
• APAC
South America
• MEA

This study identifies the initiatives to increase shrimp production as one of the prime reasons driving the shrimp market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our shrimp market covers the following areas:
• Shrimp market sizing
• Shrimp market forecast
• Shrimp market industry analysis

