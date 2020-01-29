The Global Silicones Market is expected to grow by USD 5.46 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Silicones Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the silicones and it is poised to grow by USD 5.46 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on silicones provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Growing demand for silicone elastomers. In addition, growing demand for medical-grade silicones is anticipated to boost the growth of the silicones as well.



Market Segmentation

The silicones market is segmented as below:

Product

• Elastomers

• Fluids

• Resins

• Gels and others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for silicones growth

This study identifies growing demand for medical-grade silicones as the prime reasons driving the silicones growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in silicones

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the silicones , including some of the vendors such as China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., CHT Group, CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., KC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Rogers Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp. and Wacker Chemie AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





