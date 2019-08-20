NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product (Filters, Membranes, Cassettes, Cartridges), By Application (Biopharmaceuticals, Laboratory Use), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026



The global single-use filtration assemblies market size is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2026 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2%. The market is significantly driven by the expansion of the biotherapeutics industry and budget constraints faced by small to medium-sized end users. At present, single-use technology has become a cost-saving strategy for contract manufacturers, thus most of the CMOs are inclined toward the use of disposable filter cartridges and tubing systems.



The robustness of venture capital investments is one of the important supportive factors for market growth. Increase in availability of venture funds for life science fields is anticipated to spur the adoption of disposable filtering units among research laboratories and biopharmaceutical developers.



Companies are engaged in revolutionizing single-use filtration assemblies using pre-assembled devices, which can reduce the usage of sterile connection and tubing.In addition, it reduces integrity testing time.



Such solutions are being employed even for large-scale filtering processes.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Disposable membrane filtration captured the largest revenue share, owing to its wide acceptance among biomanufacturers. Factors responsible for this estimated share include high penetration of products and advantages pertaining to efficiency and productivity

• Centrifugation accounted for the lowest penetration owing to the fact that commercial availability of single-use centrifuge was quite delayed

• Bioprocessing/biopharmaceuticals manufacturing application dominated the single-use filtration assemblies market owing to high adoption of this technology by contract biomanufacturers

• Filters are estimated to account for the largest share owing to their wide usage across all the end users

• The U.S. bioprocessing sector is recognized as a leader in single-use technology innovations, owing to increasing pipeline of biopharmaceutical drugs from companies operating herein

• On the other hand, Asia Pacific countries are expected to serve as a lucrative source of revenue. This is primarily due to a constantly developing healthcare sector in Asian countries, which in turn, has driven the attention of global players. Presence of low-cost production facilities is another crucial factor resulting in regional investments by global companies

• Key participants include Sartorius AG; 3M Purification; Danaher; Repligen Corporation; Merck Millipore; Cellab; Medela; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC.; and DrM, Dr. Mueller AG. Participants are involved in expansion of their portfolio to effectively serve the growing demand for single-use filters among end users, particularly biomanufacturers.



