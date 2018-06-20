LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sinus dilation devices market projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The global sinus dilation devices market is expected to reach USD 2.78 billion by 2023 from USD 1.80 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.1%. High prevalence of chronic sinusitis, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, benefits of balloon sinuplasty/sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries, and favorable reimbursement scenario for sinus procedures in developed countries are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the dearth of skilled otolaryngologists and ENT surgeons is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.



Sinus Stents/Implants are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the sinus dilation devices market is segmented into balloon sinus dilation devices, endoscopes, sinus stents/implants, and handheld instruments.The sinus stents/implants segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment can be attributed to their drug eluting functionality and reduced scarring and inflammation.



The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on patient care setting, the sinus dilation devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and standalone ENT clinics/In office.During the forecast period, the ENT clinics/in office segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.



The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of treatable patients in ENT clinics, faster recovery time, cost-effectiveness, and growing preference for minimally invasive techniques.



Asia to witness high growth during the forecast period

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe.However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The high growth in Asia is attributed to the increasing disposable income and improving standards of living in this region, large population base, increasing medical tourism, and high prevalence of sinus-related diseases.



List of companies profiled in the report

• Entellus Medical Inc. (a subsidiary of Stryker) (US)

• Acclarent Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US)

• Medtronic plc (Ireland)

• Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

• Intersect ENT Inc. (US)

• Olympus Corporation (Japan)

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• SinuSys Corporation (US)

• InAccel (India)

• Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd. (China)

• dalENT Medical (US)

• Creganna Medical (Ireland)



