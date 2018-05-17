NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global slaughtering equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56%.

The global slaughtering equipment market is estimated at USD 6.62 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.28 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period. One of the primary factors that drive the market is the growth of fast food and restaurant chains. The growth in demand for processed food in bulk quantities resulted in slaughtering equipment manufacturers increasing their production capacity and reducing delivery time, thereby driving the growth of the slaughtering equipment market. One of the major restraining factors for the slaughtering equipment market is market consolidation, which has been an issue in the last two decades. Globally, leading slaughterhouses process a large number of livestock owing to their high production capacity slaughtering equipment; this results in low cost of production per unit when compared to the small and local slaughterhouses. Consequently, due to high price competitiveness, the number of small and local slaughterhouses are decreasing whereas leading players have been expanding their presence and production capacity to meet the increasing demand for meat.



The fully-automated line segment, by automation, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The fully-automated line segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.The fully automated line of operation allows slaughterhouses to produce mass high-quality meat with high speed.



A majority of the new slaughterhouses are installing fully automated slaughtering lines with advanced equipment to meet the consumer demand globally.



The line slaughter segment, by process type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Line slaughter is ideal for abattoir operations at an early stage in the slaughtering process, which is the bleeding stage.The different types of equipment used for line slaughter for small ruminants include bleeding rail and dressing rail, whereas for bovine, the equipment used is simplified line or semi-line slaughter and continuous-line or full-line.



The main advantage of line slaughter is that it is most advanced machinery used by slaughterhouses and it helps to automate the complete slaughtering process, which results in better productivity.



North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market is projected to account for the largest share through 2023. Manufacturing industries are opting for different types of stunning, killing, cut-up, deboning & skinning, and evisceration equipment due to an increase in the consumption of processed meat such as swine, bovine, and poultry.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The region accounts for a substantial portion of the global demand for slaughtering equipment due to the rise in meat consumption, rise in population, and increase in awareness about quality and hygienic meat products in the region.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level: 25%, Director-level: 30%, and Manager-level: 45%

• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 30%, South America: 10%, and RoW*: 15%

*RoW includes the Middle East and Africa.

Note: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies are classified on the basis of their product portfolios and regional and global presence.



The key players in the slaughtering equipment market include the following:

• Marel (Iceland)

• BADDER Group (Denmark)

• BAYLE SA (France)

• Prime Equipment Group (US)

• CTB (US)

• Brower Equipment (US)

• Jarvis Equipment (India)

• Industries Riopel (Canada)

• ASENA (Azerbaijan)

• Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited (India)

• Meatek Food Machineries (India)

• BANSS (Germany)

• Limos (Slovenia)

• Best & Donovan (US)

• Blasau (Spain)



Research Coverage

The report provides analysis of the slaughtering equipment market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market on the basis of type, automation, process type, livestock, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and business strategies.



Key Reasons to buy the Report:

• To get an overview of the global slaughtering equipment market.

• From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on detailed analyses—industry, the market share of top players, and company profiles.

• This report also explains high-growth segments of the global slaughtering equipment market—its high-growth regions and, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



