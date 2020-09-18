The Global Sleep Apnea Device Market is Forecast to Record a Value of US$9.29 Billion in 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 7.94% Between 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sleep Apnea Therapeutic & Diagnostic Devices Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Factors such as the expansion of medical devices, rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), growth in the geriatric population, increasing medical technology R&D spending and rise in obesity are set to drive growth of the global sleep apnea device market. However, the market growth will be challenged by the high cost of CPAP, side effects associated with CPAP and stringent regulations. A few notable trends may include, rising investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups, increasing focus on Telehealth, development of Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HNS) and rising adoption of actigraphy diagnostic devices.

The global sleep apnea market has emerged out as very strong because of the rising number of sleep apnea cases across the world. The market is covered with a wide range of diagnostic as well as therapeutic devices. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices are the widely used therapeutic method in the sleep apnea space because of the highly effective results. Rising awareness about sleep apnea and related comorbidities among people is playing a significant role in persuading people to undergo diagnosis as well as treatment therapies.

The fastest-growing regional market was North America with the highest incidence of obstructive sleep apnea cases. The U.S. has accounted for the highest share in the North America market due to the technological advances in mask designs, improved designs of CPAP and enhanced support services for PAP. Further, Europe has also evolved out as a prominent market with an increased pool of untreated sleep apnea patients. Both the regions have considerable growth potentials that would help in the expansion of the global sleep apnea market in coming years.

