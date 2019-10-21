NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product [Therapeutic (PAP, Oral, Nasal, Chin), Diagnostic (Respiratory Polygraphs, Actigraph, Polysomnography, Pulse Oximeters)], By Region, 2019 - 2025

The global sleep apnea devices market size is estimated to be worth USD 12.61 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing number of patients suffering from sleep apnea, growing awareness, and treatment rate of these diseases in North America are some of the factors contributing to the revenue growth.



On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into therapeutic and diagnostic devices. Therapeutic device led the market with about 65.06% of revenue share in 2018, due to increased awareness and patient medication adherence in developed markets such as U.S. and Canada and high prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). PAP Devices led the therapeutic segment due to higher product adoption and availability and comparative higher patient outcome. The segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2025.



Diagnostic device segment comprises of actigraphs, polysomnography, respiratory polygraphs, and pulse oximeters. Polysomnography devices led the market with 34.88% of revenue share in 2018 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.05% over the forecast period. As there is no gold standard for diagnosis of OSA, polysomnography is one of the most preferred diagnostic tests for sleep apnea. Increase in preference of polysomnography test is expected to drive the market revenue between 2019 and 2025.



Sleep apnea PAP devices have witnessed significant development in terms of design, safety, and efficacy has helped to boost product adoption and patient outcome.Moreover, miniaturization of PAP devices and availability of cheaper brands is expected to fuel growth of the sleep apnea devices market over the forecast period.



Some of the key manufactur are BMC Medical Co. Ltd.; GE Healthcare; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited; Curative Medical Inc.; Cadwell Laboratories ResMed; Invacare Corporation; Braebon Medical Corporation; ImThera Medical Inc.; Phillips Respironics; Curative Medical Inc.; Nihon Kohden; and Compumedics Limited.



• Therapeutic devices segment led the market in 2018, with a revenue of USD 5,302.1 million, due to high prevalence of OSA, increased treatment rate, patient adherence, and availability of technologically advanced products

• Oral devices segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period as these products offer higher patient outcome, lower economic burden, and higher treatment adherence due to their smaller size

