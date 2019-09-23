NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Sleep masks Market: About this market

Sleep masks deliver deep hydration by allowing the active ingredients present in the mask to penetrate the skin while sleeping. This sleep masks market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our report also considers the sales of sleep masks in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the number of expansion plans by retail chains will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global sleep masks market report looks at factors such as rapid growth in online sales, growing demand for sleep masks in emerging markets, an increasing number of new product launches. However, high trade traffics and stringent regulations, rising challenge from counterfeit products, and high competition among vendors may hamper the growth of the sleep masks industry over the forecast period.



Global Sleep masks Powder Market: Overview

The increasing number of new product launches

The global sleep mask market is fragmented with the presence of various international and domestic vendors. These vendors offer a wide range of sleep masks, backed by several new product launches, to attract more consumers and increase their visibility in the market. For instance, Olay, a brand of P&G, announced the launch of Olay Hydrating Overnight Gel Mask, containing Vitamin E and honeysuckle extract, which provides nourishment to the skin. Such new product launches will lead to the expansion of the global sleep masks market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Increasing investments and M&A activities

There has been an increase in the number of M&A activities among large-scale vendors operating in the global sleep mask market. Vendors are focusing on entering into new acquisition deals to efficiently penetrate the regional and global markets. These activities help vendors gain access to new markets, increase their market shares, and expand their product portfolios. Moreover, acquisitions by well-established regional and global players result in inorganic growth in the market. In addition to vendors, some equity firms are focusing on investing in the market. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global sleep masks market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In , and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sleep masks manufacturers, that include Amorepacific Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL SAS, Christian Dior SE, Groupe Clarins, L'Oréal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

Also, the sleep masks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.





