This smallpox treatment market analysis considers sales from both drugs and vaccines products. Our analysis also considers the sales of smallpox treatment in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the smallpox treatment drugs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing support from healthcare and regulatory bodies will play a significant role in the smallpox treatment drugs segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smallpox treatment market report looks at factors such as increasing stockpiling of smallpox therapeutics, increasing drug approvals, and increasing contract manufacturing practices. However, complexities involved in vaccine storage and transportation, side-effects associated with smallpox vaccines, and stringent regulatory environment may hamper the growth of the smallpox treatment industry over the forecast period.



Global Smallpox Treatment Market: Overview



Increasing contract manufacturing practices



Contract manufacturing organizations are hired for the developing and manufacturing vaccines. These organizations provide the necessary solutions and technologies to their clients to produce vaccines and sustain their stockpiling to prepare for a future epidemic. The global smallpox treatment market has been witnessing an increase in contract manufacturing practices, wherein the government is licensing manufacturers to develop smallpox vaccines. Apart from offering cost-saving benefits, vaccine contracting services also help in saving operation time associated with the development and manufacturing of vaccines. This growing popularity of contract manufacturing practices?will lead to the expansion of the global smallpox treatment market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.



Expedited approvals



The global smallpox treatment market is expected to benefit from expedited approvals for vaccines and other drugs. The major vendors in the global smallpox treatment market are engaged in conducting research trials for their novel smallpox therapeutics, for which they have received priority review to facilitate the development and approval process. The drug approval process for novel drug therapeutics is a tedious process, and each drug undergoes a thoroughly detailed review by the US FDA before it is launched in the market. US regulatory authorities are also granting priority review status for smallpox therapeutics to cater to the increasing need for stockpiling in the US. For instance, the US FDA has granted priority review status and accepted the BLA for the liquid-frozen MVA-BN smallpox vaccine being developed by Bavarian Nordic. This will help in facilitating the review process for the future BLA, thereby expediting its approval. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global smallpox treatment market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading smallpox treatment manufacturers, that include Bavarian Nordic AS, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Pfizer Inc., and SIGA Technologies Inc.



Also, the smallpox treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



