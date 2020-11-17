NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart cleaning and hygiene market was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 5.91 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.7% during the period of 2019-2025. The increasing demand for domestic consumer robots and growing investment in R&D of personal service robots for assistance in various household applications are some of the major factors driving the growth of the smart home cleaning and hygiene market over the forecast period.?





- In developed economies, the market is mainly driven due to the growing trend of automation and the increasing adoption of smart devices, primarily in the smart home segment. However, in the emerging economies, like India, the studied market growth is mainly driven by continued rising market awareness, favorable policies and regulation, cultural acceptance, reducing robot costs, and enhanced functionality.?

- Growth in markets, such as voice assistant, natural language processing, AI, machine learning, and connected technologies, may advance the market studied. Moreover, leading market vendors are investing in robots to enable multiple learning methods and offer innovative tools for expanding their product portfolio. For instance, US-based iRobot Corporation launched five major products during 2018-2019 and introduced new platform bases for future innovation. ?

- Many industrial experts also claim that another significant factor fuelling the domestic cleaning robot adoption has been increasing consumer awareness by leading players in the space. Market vendors, such as iRobot Corporation, Maytronics, Future Robot, Ecovacs, Milagrow Robots, and Hanool Robotics, are increasingly spending on R&D for offering innovative domestic service robots for assistance in various household cleaning applications.?

- The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the need for cleaning the air conditioning ducts, house floors, and windows periodically, as these surfaces are more prone to viruses. Many market vendors have claimed that floor and window cleaning robots have seen a surge in demand in 2020, to break the chain of infections. The need for robotic solar ionizer is also witnessing strong demand in the residential segment for ultra-rich, even in emerging countries.?

- In June 2020, Indian-based robotics start-up, Milagrow, launched new machines that can perform various cleaning tasks for homes, mainly due to COVID-19. The company expects 300,000 to 400,000 cleaning robots to be sold this year. In 2019, the company, along with iRobot, sold 10,000 units.?

- The COVID-19 outbreak has also expanded the scope of disinfectant robots in residential applications. Disinfection spraying robots are already famous in Chinese residential areas. With the advancement in UV technology, companies, like Blue Ocean Robotics, Xenex, and Akara Robotics Ltd, are also developing robots for smart home applications.



Key Market Trends

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Holds Significant Market Share



- The growing popularity of smart homes is driving the market's growth. The digital revolution' of household life is underway, with technologies such as robotic vacuum cleaners (robovacs) are increasingly common. Additionally, changing lifestyles and busy schedules have driven consumers to look for convenient methods of performing cleaning and mopping tasks at homes.?

- Robot vacuum cleaners have come a long way since the launch of iRobot's Roomba. iRobot is one of the major players in the robotic vacuum cleaner. According to iRobot, It was expected that there were 14.2 million households with robotic vacuum cleaners in the US in 2018, an increase of 1.2 million from the year before. ?Moreover, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) expected that 31 million household robots would be sold between 2016 and 2019, 96% of which would be a vacuum and floor cleaning robots. ?

- In September 2020, iRobot Corp., the prominent vendor in consumer robots, expanded its Roomba robot vacuum lineup with the launch of the new Roomba i3+, a stylish new Roomba vacuum packed with enhanced features. Starting at USD 599, the Roomba i3+ provides intelligent navigation, self-emptying capability with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, and an expanded range of personalized cleaning features powered by the recently launched iRobot Genius Home Intelligence.?

- Factors such as rising per capita GDP, the growing acceptance of technology, and dual-income households have led more Indians to opt for smart cleaning products like the robot vacuum cleaners. Sales of robotic vacuum cleaners have been steadily increasing across the world owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional home chores and the need to maintain the highest hygiene level have prompted people to opt for work cleaning robots.



Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth



- According to IFR, the Asia-Pacific region's demand for robotic solutions is gaining traction, and in 2019, Asia was the strongest market for industrial robots. Moreover, its operational stock at the end of 2019 reached 783,000 units. ?

- China is one of the prominent markets for robotic vacuum cleaners in the region, where various local vendors command dominance in the market. However, global brands are increasing their efforts to expand their reach in the country. For instance, iRobot is beefing up its efforts in online sales in China, by leveraging its technology to cash in on the lucrative business opportunity due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. ?

- Vendors are also increasingly developing and offering new products in the country in order to attract consumers. For example, in October 2020, Roborock, a developer of intelligent vacuum cleaners, announced the launch of its new robotic vacuum, S4 Max, in Hong Kong. ?

- Moreover, Roborock Technology Co. Ltd is backed by the Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, and, in February 2020, the company raised approximately USD 641 million through its IPO. Such developments are expected to increase over the forecast period, where new and emerging robotic vacuum cleaner vendors see a surge in investments. ?

- Apart from this, the demand for automated cleaning solutions is on the rise, from both the residential and commercial sectors, in the region. In the wake of the pandemic, the public sector is increasingly adopting automated solutions for cleaning various premises. In March 2020, Hong Kong MTR Corp. deployed an automated vaporized hydrogen peroxide robot to undertake deep cleaning and decontamination of its trains and stations.



Competitive Landscape

The smart cleaning and hygiene market is moderately concentrated. The players are launching new products and leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase profitability. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

- August 2020 - iRobot Corporation released iRobot Genius Home Intelligence, which is a powerful new robot platform that unlocks an expansive range of digital features and experiences for the company's line of Wi-Fi connected products, including the Roomba robot vacuum and Braava jet robot mop. iRobot Genius gives the customers an unmatched level of personalization and control over their cleaning robots, accounting for their unique homes, schedules, cleaning preferences and smart home integrations.?

- March 2020 - Ecovacs introduced the AI-driven floor cleaning robot, DEEBOT OZMO T8 AVI. The robot has features like simultaneous vacuuming and mopping with advanced laser-based home mapping, object identification and avoidance, and remote monitoring. The robot is equipped with TrueMapping laser mapping and navigation technology.



