The Global Smart Diapers Market to Reach Revenues of Around $2.81 Billion by 2024- Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report Smart Diapers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024, the global smart diapers market is expected grow at a CAGR of close to 30% during the forecast period. The market is likely to witness stupendous growth from the children segment as parents are increasingly adopting healthcare IoT and other connected care devices.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The growth of smart diapers is driven by factors such as the growing awareness of hygiene and adult incontinence. Smart diapers can help to reduce episodes of skin breakdown, pressure sores, and other health conditions, thereby underpinning the growth avenues during the forecast period

2. While approximately 92% of children were toilet trained by 18 months of age in 1957, only 65% of children were toilet trained by the age of 36 months in 2018. Therefore, parents depend more on diapers, which will aid in the market's growth during the forecast period.

3. Smart diaper sensors can monitor breathing patterns and body temperatures; hence, any deviations will promptly alert the parents or the nursing staff, thereby helping to reduce instances of Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths (SUID) and Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

4. In 2018, the adults and elderly segment accounted for the highest share with over 70%. The children's segment is expected add over $900 million by 2024.

5. With regards to distribution channel, the online segment dominates the sales and is expected to gain further 3% of the revenue share during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by end-user, distribution channels, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 2 key vendors and 12 other vendors.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/smart-diapers-market

Smart Diapers Market – Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by distribution, end-user, products, gender, and geography

In the APAC region, the demand for disposable diapers is increasing at a rapid rate with improved birth rates and the growing hygiene awareness for infants and children.

The online sale of smart diapers is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by End-user

Children

Adults and Elderly

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Retail

Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC

Europe

Latin America

MEA

North America

Smart Diapers Market– Dynamics

A rise in the number of newborns brings a positive news to smart diapers vendors as the sale potential is increasing significantly. China has become a major destination for vendors to sell baby care products. According to the China's National Health and Family Planning Commission, the country is expected to witness 17–20 million births annually till 2020. Hence, the increasing consumption of baby care products is expected to present growth opportunities for smart diapers in the country.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Advancements in Healthcare Declining Infant Mortality

High Demand from the Adult Incontinence Care Market

Improvements in Material and Sensor Designs

Smart Diapers Market –Geography

Europe and North America dominate the global diapers market. Despite low contribution to the world population and declining fertility rates, Europe and North America continue to dominate the global smart diapers market. However, the diapers market is witnessing significant growth in developing economies such as APAC and MEA. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Nordic

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

UAE



Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

Kimberly-Clark



P&G

Other vendors include Smardii, Opro9, Abena, Sinopulsar, Monit, Simavita, Fit Assist Medical, DigiSense, ElderSense, Hunan Cosom, Pixie Scientific

