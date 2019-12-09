The global smart doorbell camera market at a CAGR of almost 46% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Smart Doorbell Camera Market: About this market

This smart doorbell camera market analysis considers sales from both stand-alone and integrated products. Our study also finds the sales of smart doorbell camera in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the stand-alone segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as simple operating dynamics and easy installation will play a significant role in the stand-alone segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smart doorbell camera market report looks at factors such as inclination toward high standard of living, increasing number of residential construction activities, and growing demand for home monitoring systems owing to rise in incidences of theft. However, high installation costs, privacy-related issues associated with online data streaming through IoT security devices, and inefficiency of information exchange in systems connected through IoT technology may hamper the growth of the smart doorbell camera industry over the forecast period.

Global Smart Doorbell Camera Market: Overview

Growing demand for home monitoring systems owing to rise in incidences of theft

The increasing incidences of theft, domestic burglary, robbery, and violent attacks has resulted in the increasing adoption of smart electronic security products. Stand-alone smart doorbell cameras are self-sustaining and do not require conventional doorbells. They have features such as infrared night vision, weather-resistant design, custom motion zones, and theft protection. These devices are extremely popular since they are easy to install and offer users simple operating dynamics. Smart doorbell cameras also allow users to access, monitor, and control their doors from anywhere using mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Therefore, the increasing use of security monitoring systems across the globe will lead to the expansion of the global smart doorbell camera market at a CAGR of almost 46% during the forecast period.

Growing number of smart cities and urbanization

Governments of various countries are increasingly focusing on building smart cities. Smart cities adopt advanced home automation solutions to address public safety and mitigate crime holistically for providing a higher quality of life to the dwellers. As a result, with the rise in the number of smart cities worldwide, the adoption of smart doorbell cameras is anticipated to increase considerably during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global smart doorbell camera market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart doorbell camera manufacturers, that include ADT Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., August Home Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., SkyBell Technologies Inc., VTech Holdings Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp.

Also, the smart doorbell camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



