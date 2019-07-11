NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart glasses use AR technology that blends digital content with the physical world. They function like helmet-mounted display but are sleeker than them This smart glasses market analysis considers sales from end-users including enterprise and individual customer. Our analysis also considers the sales of smart glasses in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. In 2018, the enterprise segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high number of potential applications of smart glasses in the sports sector will play a significant role in the enterprise segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smart glasses market report looks at factors such as the implementation of automation in industrial sector, increase in number of crowdfunding campaigns, and growing adoption of AR gaming by individuals. However, high initial cost of smart glasses, concerns associated with security and privacy, and technical limitations and unattractive design may hamper the growth of the smart glasses industry over the forecast period.



Global Smart Glasses Market: Overview



Growing adoption of AR gaming by individuals



AR gaming is gaining popularity among gamers as it simulates gaming visuals and audio content in real life using hardware products and software programs. This is encouraging vendors to use cutting edge 3D technologies to develop AR smart glasses for AR games. This will lead to the expansion of the global smart glasses market at a CAGR of over 167% during the forecast period.



Emergence of SLAM technology



Vendors are integrating SLAM technology with smart glasses to provide useful content that are based on location. This is because SLAM technology can learn about the environment regularly. The growing use of SLAM technology in smart glasses is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global smart glasses market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global smart glasses market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart glasses manufacturers, that include Kopin Corp., Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, Seiko Epson Corp., and Vuzix Corp.



Also, the smart glasses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



