Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market to Reach $480.19 million by 2024



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the global smart irrigation controllers market size in terms of revenue, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024?

• What is the expected growth and market size for the smart irrigation controllers market based on different types of controllers?

• What is the revenue generated by smart irrigation controllers in different end-user industries such as agriculture and non-agriculture industry at global and regional levels?

• What is the market size and opportunities of smart irrigation controllers market across different regions?

• What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global smart irrigation controllers market during the forecast period?

• What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to global smart irrigation controllers?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global smart irrigation controllers market?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the smart irrigation controllers market on the basis of analyses of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?



Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Increasing demand for water conservation, along with the growing adoption of smart irrigation practices are the key growth opportunities for companies in the industry. Major factors driving the growth of smart irrigation controllers include government initiatives for promoting water conservation, government providing rebates for installing smart irrigation controllers, and focus on increasing farm productivity by using smart irrigation solutions.



Expert Quote



"Supported by government policies and technological developments, landscape owners, and growers across the globe are expected to increase the implementation of smart irrigation technologies. Moreover, the smart irrigation controllers market is witnessing several upcoming trends and opportunities, further propelling growth in the industry. The advent of big data analytics and advancements in the communication technologies is expected to drive the market during the forecast period."



Scope of the Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market



The global smart irrigation controllers market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the type of controllers, end-user industry its value, and its estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the smart irrigation controllers industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, developments, and investment landscape, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The smart irrigation controllers study is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by type of controllers, end-user industry, and region.



Market Segmentation



The smart irrigation controllers market (on the basis of type) has been segmented into weather-based and soil-based controllers. Weather-based controllers dominated the global smart irrigation controllers market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The smart irrigation controllers market, on the basis of end-user industry, is segmented into agriculture and non-agriculture. The non-agriculture segment dominated the global smart irrigation controllers market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The smart irrigation controllers market by region is segregated under four major sections, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by end-user industry and by country.



Key Companies in the Smart Irrigation Controllers Industry



The key market players in the global smart irrigation controllers market include Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Netafim, Rachio Inc., Weathermatic, Green IQ, and Nelson Irrigation, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest-of-North America

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• The Netherlands

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Israel

• South Africa



