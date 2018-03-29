NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365603







According to " Global Smart Lighting Market By Product Type, By Communication Technology, By Software & Services, By Light Source, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022", The global smart lighting market is projected to witness a CAGR of over 22% by 2022, on the back of technological advancements in lighting solutions, coupled with booming demand for advanced lighting solutions, especially in street lighting segment, across the globe.Moreover, rising focus on development of smart cities, increasing IoT adoption and emergence of Li-Fi technology are expected to further boost global smart lighting market in the coming years.



Some of the major players operating in the global smart lighting market include Philips Lighting N.V., Acquity Brands Lighting, Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Schneider Electric SE, Cree Inc., Eaton Corporation, Inc., Legrand SA and Bridgelux, Inc, among others.



"Global Smart Lighting Market By Product Type, By Communication Technology, By Software & Services, By Light Source, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022", discusses the following aspects of smart lighting market globally:

• Smart Lighting Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Product Type (Lighting Controls, Fixtures, etc.), By Communication Technology (Wired & Wireless), By Software & Services, By Light Source, By Application, By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of smart lighting market globally

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To help industry consultants, smart lighting manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with smart lighting manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365603



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-smart-lighting-market-is-projected-to-witness-a-cagr-of-over-22-by-2022-300621842.html