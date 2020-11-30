The Global Smart Retail Market is expected to grow by $ 25.31 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Smart Retail Market 2020-2024



The analyst has been monitoring the smart retail market and it is poised to grow by $ 25.31 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on the smart retail market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of smart retail, increasing use of AI in handling customer-front operations, and rising need for efficiency in retail operations. In addition, increasing use of smart retail is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart retail market analysis includes solution segment and geographical landscapes.



The smart retail market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Hardware

• Software



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth of m-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the smart retail market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances and the rising adoption of IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our smart retail market report covers the following areas:

• Smart retail market sizing

• Smart retail market forecast

• Smart retail market industry analysis



