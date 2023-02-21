The Global Smart Robots Market is forecast to grow by $13,222.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Smart Robots Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the smart robots market and is forecast to grow by $13,222.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952868/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus of companies on factory automation, technological advances in smart robots, and growing government funding for smart robots.

The smart robots market is segmented as below:

By Product

Professional service robots

Personal service robots

Collaborative robots

By Solution

Software

Hardware

Service

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in number of M&A activities as one of the prime reasons driving the smart robots market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in robotics industry by venture capitalists and growing demand for smart robots in automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart robots market covers the following areas:

Smart robots market sizing

Smart robots market forecast

Smart robots market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart robots market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd, FANUC Corp., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., MIDEA Group, OMRON Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Rethink Robotics GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Ubtech Robotics Inc. Also, the smart robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952868/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker