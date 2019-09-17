NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart syringes market is expected to reach US$ 14,431.33 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,911.82 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019-2027.

The key factors such as rising incidences of sharp injuries and increasing technological development in the field of smart syringes is expected to account for the growth of the global smart syringes market.

Sharp instruments generally contaminated with an infected patient's blood can transmit several diseases, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which leads to AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).These injuries further transmit infectious diseases, majorly blood-borne viruses.



The transference of infection depends on the person's natural immune system.According to the Ontario Hospital Association/Ontario Medical Association (2016), it estimated that in a workplace there is a 6% to 30% chance to infect an exposed person from a contaminated needle with hepatitis B virus.



Moreover, there is about a 0.3% chance of infection of HIV and a 1.8% chance of infection for hepatitis C in the same workplace. This smart syringes enables healthcare professionals to prevent the sharp injuries, hence demand for smart syringes is increasing.

The global smart syringes market, based on the type was segmented into active safety syringes, passive safety syringes and auto-disable syringes.In 2018, the active safety syringes held the largest share of the market, by type.



However, the passive safety syringes segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth in the safety syringes market, based on type.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the Smart Syringes Market are the World Health Organization, Ontario Hospital Association/Ontario Medical Association, Médecins sans Frontières, India's National AIDS Control Organization, World Bank, and others.



