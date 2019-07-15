NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Smart TV Market: About this market



Smart TV refer to digital TVs with advanced functionalities, such as internet connectivity and storage capacity. This smart TV market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. Our analysis also considers the sales of smart TV in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in traditional commerce resulting from globalization will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smart TV market report looks at factors such as technological advances in TV resolution, rising popularity of OTT content in smart TVs, and growing prominence of online sales. However, security and piracy concerns related to smart TVs, compliance costs related to adoption of GDPR in Europe, and threat from alternate products may hamper the growth of the smart TV industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0862400/?utm_source=PRN







Global Smart TV Market: Overview



Technological advances in TV resolution



Cable platforms and streaming service providers are broadcasting high resolution content, which is creating growth opportunities for TV manufacturers to develop application loaded and high-resolution smart TVs. The rise in innovations in smart TV software and display resolutions will lead to the expansion of the global smart TV market at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.



Growing influence of digital media on smart TV advertising and marketing



Smart TV manufacturers are increasingly using digital media to market their products as it provides them a deep data insight. This helps vendors to improve the overall consumer viewing experience and expand their customer base. The growing use of digital tools is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global smart TV market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global smart TV market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart TV manufacturers, that include Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and VIZIO Inc.



Also, the smart TV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



__________________________

