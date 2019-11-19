NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Smart Waste Management Market: About this market

This smart waste management market analysis considers sales from the collection, landfill, recovery and recycling, and processing applications. Our study also finds the sales of smart waste management in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the collection segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as integration smart waste management solutions for managing and collecting wastes will play a significant role in the collection segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smart waste management market report looks at factors such as growing industrial waste, growing investments in smart waste recycling, and increasing use of data analytics in waste management operation. However, challenges associated with effective deployment of smart waste management solutions, need for advanced infrastructure in rural areas, and high cost associated with implementation of smart waste management solutions may hamper the growth of the smart waste management industry over the forecast period.



Global Smart Waste Management Market: Overview

Increasing the use of data analytics in waste management operations

The adoption of data analytics by waste management companies helps in improving efficiency by assisting them in making data-driven decisions. The growing use of data analytics in waste management operations minimizes the threat to the health of sanitary workers and improves the productivity of waste pickup vehicles. Waste management companies are also using smart bins that are integrated with sensors to collect data. Thus, the increasing use of data analytics will lead to the expansion of the global smart waste management market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Integration of technologically advanced solutions

Improper waste management is one of the primary problems faced by countries across the world. In order to manage waste efficiently, vendors in the market are implementing advanced technologies such as loT, radio frequency identification (RFID), and Al. loT-based trash cans can sense and send the data about the trash volume to servers through the Internet. RFID tags and RFID readers are based on radio technology. Al-based smart waste management solutions read the RFID tags to determine the type of garbage and send it to the main server for analysis. The main server compares the various garbage categories and picks an appropriate disposal or recycling method. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global smart waste management market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart waste management manufacturers, that include Bigbelly Inc., Compology, Ecube Labs Co. Ltd., Enevo Oy, OnePlus Systems, Pepperl+Fuchs AG, SUEZ SA, Urbiotica, Veolia Environnement SA, and Waste Management Inc.

Also, the smart waste management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



