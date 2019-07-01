NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Smartphones sensors are integrated circuits (ICs) that are integrated into devices to detect and measure their physical movements. Our smartphones sensors market analysis considers sales from sensors of different price ranges, including premium range, medium range, and low range. Our analysis also considers the sales of smartphones sensors in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. In 2018, the premium price range segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of HMI technologies will play a significant role in the premium range segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smartphones sensors market report looks at factors such as the increasing implementation of mobile AR application by enterprises, use of CMOS sensors in camera modules, and the integration of sensors in premium range smartphones. However, design complexity, growing adoption of bezel-less screens, and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry may hamper the growth of the smartphones sensors industry over the forecast period.







The adoption of sensors in premium range smartphones is increasing significantly, owing to the extensive integration of technologies such as 3D sensing, NFC, fingerprint scanning, air gesture, and facial recognition. These functionalities require the integration of a higher number of sensors in smartphones. Thus, the integration of more sensors in smartphones will lead to the growth of the global smartphones sensors market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.



Sensor fusion is formed by combining the sensory inputs derived from distinct sources that offer more accurate results compared with single standalone sensors. Sensor fusion technology can facilitate interoperability and easily combine data from various sensors. This has encouraged smartphone OEMs to deploy the technology for AR applications. Thus, the emergence of sensor fusion technology will have a positive impact on the global smartphones sensors market during the forecast period.



With the presence of a few major players, the global sensors market for smartphones is concentrated. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smartphone sensors manufacturers, that include ALPS ALPINE CO. LTD., ams AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., STMicroelectronics NV.



Also, the smartphones sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



