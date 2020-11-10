The Global Social Media Analytics (SMA) Market is expected to grow by $ 14.52 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Social Media Analytics Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the social media analytics market and it is poised to grow by $ 14.52 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. Our reports on social media analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983259/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of social media for blogging, increasing brand recognition due to social media and social media analytics helps in improving brand loyalty. In addition, increasing use of social media for blogging is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The social media analytics market analysis includes end-user segment, network segment, application segment and geographical landscapes



The social media analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Government

• Media and entertainment

• Travel

• Others



By Network

• Facebook

• YouTube

• Twitter

• Pinterest

• Others



By Application

• Customer benchmarking

• Product enhancement

• Analysing marketing techniques

• Competitive advantage

• Other applications



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advanced targeting options as one of the prime reasons driving the social media analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for online security and growing demand for ubiquitous content will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our social media analytics market covers the following areas:

• Social media analytics market sizing

• Social media analytics market forecast

• Social media analytics market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983259/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

