The global software-defined compute market at a CAGR of over 13 % during the forecast period

Software-defined compute is a part of the software-defined data center market, where the data center is automated to effectively use resources such as compute, network, and storage. This software-defined compute market analysis considers sales from cloud system software, virtual machine software, container infrastructure software. Our analysis also considers the sales of software-defined compute in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the cloud system software segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as demand for cloud solutions in the global data center market due to its advantages such as low operational expenditure will play a significant role in the cloud system software segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global software-defined compute market report also looks at factors such as extended partnerships, strategic relationships, and mergers and acquisitions, demand for private and hybrid cloud solutions, the introduction of cloud-native applications. However, security challenges, declining demand for server visualization and intense competition, concerns related to virtualization sprawl (VM sprawl) may hamper the growth of the software-defined compute industry over the forecast period.

A cloud-native application uses the power of cloud computing models to reduce the risks in deployments and increases the flexibility, speed, and quality of services. Cloud-native applications are designed for both on-premises and cloud platforms. Most traditional applications are server-centric, while cloud-native applications are container-specific. The container technology uses the operating system virtualization process to distribute the compute resources for different applications besides ensuring application security and isolation. Therefore, enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-native applications, therefore driving the global software-defined compute market at a CAGR of over 13 % during the forecast period.



Software-defined data centers (SDDCs) are gaining immense popularity across the world, mainly because they allow enterprises to virtualize infrastructure resources such as compute, storage, security, and network. This further enables enterprises to manage IT infrastructure using software by adding an abstraction that automates infrastructure management. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global software-defined compute market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software-defined compute manufacturers, that include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMware Inc.



Also, the software-defined compute market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

