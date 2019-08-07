The global software-defined data center market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 23% during 2019-2023 despite its decelerating growth momentum

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises have been deploying software-defined data center solutions to increase the efficiency, agility, flexibility, and scalability of data centers. Also, these solutions reduce the overall expense of enterprises by eliminating their dependency on hardware. This software-defined data center market analysis considers sales from the software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software defines networking (SDN) segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of the software-defined data center in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the SDS segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. SDS solutions reduce operational complexities and costs for enterprises by eliminating their dependency on hardware, increasing their deployment rate compared with other solutions.

Furthermore, SDS solutions offer simplified data management, transparency in storage availability, and scalability. As a result, the market segment will maintain its leading position over the forecast period. Also, our global software-defined data center report has observed market growth factors such as demand for data center modernization, geographic disaggregation of data centers, and surge in the adoption of cloud services. However, cybersecurity concerns, implementation challenges, and virtualization sprawl may hamper the growth of the software-defined data center industry over the forecast period.



Global Software-defined Data Center Market: Overview



Surge in the adoption of cloud services



With the advent of cloud technologies and their benefits, such as reduced CAPEX and OPEX, effective disaster recovery, and high computation power, enterprises prefer public, private, and hybrid cloud services to on-premise data center solutions. Vendors of the market in focus are capitalizing on this development and are offering products that complement cloud solutions. Therefore, the rising adoption of cloud services will simultaneously increase sales of SDDC solutions, which will contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The global software-defined data center market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 23% during 2019-2023 despite its decelerating growth momentum.



Increasing demand for higher bandwidth and low latency



With rising IoT applications and edge computing, the need for higher bandwidth and low latency is increasing. Therefore, telecommunication service providers are focusing on implementing a 5G network across countries. As a result, the need for data centers that can address bandwidth and low latency is growing. These factors have been creating a need for SDD solutions, which play a crucial role in increasing the efficiency of data center components, including network infrastructure. Therefore, the rising demand for higher bandwidth and low latency is a key trend that will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global software-defined data center market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software-defined data center manufacturers, which include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corp., and VMware Inc.



Also, the software-defined data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

