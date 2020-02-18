The global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) market size to grow at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period



The global SDP market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2019 to USD 13.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.5% during the forecast period. The SDP market is driven by the rising need for policy-based security architecture to reduce network complexities, the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, and the growing need for regulations and compliance to enhance network security. However, the growing demand for open source security applications may hinder the growth of the SDP market.



Security compliance and policy management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The SDP market by solutions is segmented into access control, security compliance and policy management, risk analytics and visualization, performance management and reporting, and, others (control automation and orchestration, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Intrusion Detection System (IDS)).The security compliance and policy management segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



SDP solutions deliver a centralized security compliance and policy management solution by automating the entire security compliance and policy management process deployed via software, appliances, and hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) or virtual machines. It saves time and money, and enhances productivity by ensuring that businesses focus on their major tasks.



End point connectivity segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The SDP market by connectivity has been segmented into controller, gateway, and end point.The end point connectivity segment is projected to have the largest market size during the forecast period, as it provides proof of device authenticity by integrating the device and user authentication and mitigates the credential theft, brute force password guessing, and other threats.



In the SDP market, the end point is authorized by the controller and then a connection is allowed to the desired server. The solution encapsulates the connection and restricts other end points to interfere with the network by isolating it from malware and unauthorized users.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC, being an emerging economy, is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies, along with mandatory regulations imposed by government regulatory entities, to adopt the best-in-class technology and standards.



However, factors such as continual growth in the increased demand for software-defined data center, mobile workforce, the increasing complexity of businesses, and the unregulated nature of the internet, are now expected to push such SMEs to adopt SDP solutions and services in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the SDP market.

• By Company: Tier I: 38%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 40%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 25%

• By Region: North America: 35%, APAC: 15%, Europe: 40%, RoW: 10%



The report includes the study of the key players offering SDP solutions and services.The major vendors are Check Point (Israel), Cisco (US), Akamai (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Symantec (US), Okta (US), Proofpoint (US), Verizon (US), Fortinet (US), Intel (US), Perimeter 81 (Israel), Safe-T (Israel), Pulse Secure (US), CloudPassage (US), Illumio (US), DH2i (US), Certes Networks (US), TrustedPassage (US), Cato Networks (US), and AppGate (US).



It further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the SDP market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the SDP market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across segments, such as component, connectivity, deployment mode, organization size, user type, and region.



The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall SDP market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report further helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



