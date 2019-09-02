NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Software Testing Services Market: About this market

This software testing services market analysis considers sales from application testing and product testing. Our analysis also considers the sales of software testing services in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the application testing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of smartphones and rising app economy will play a significant role in the application testing segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global software testing services market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of mobile testing, availability of cloud-based software testing services, and rise in test automation services. However, availability of open-source and free testing tools, security concerns regarding outsourced testing services, and complexities involved in test planning and estimation may hamper the growth of the software testing services industry over the forecast period.







Global Software Testing Services Market: Overview

The rise in test automation services

Test automation services reduced the testing turnaround time and enhance the efficiency of testing software. The main objective of the test automation services is to reduce manual intervention and improve the testing output. These services help in reducing investments in testing enables the companies to run the test scripts anytime and enhances productivity and software quality. This increase in the demand for test automation services will lead to the expansion of the global software testing services market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Use of AI and ML in the software testing process

The integration of AI and ML in software testing processes has enhanced the efficiency and accuracy of testing services. Due to the increase in adoption of mobile applications, web applications, and software vendors are investing heavily in integrating new technologies, such as AI and ML, in their offerings, to provide high-quality software and applications to the customers. AI and ML technologies are used to collect, study, and analyze data to perform testing services, such as regression testing and performance testing. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global software testing services market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software testing services manufacturers, that include Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., IBM Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd.

Also, the software testing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



