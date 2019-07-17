NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Solar Central Inverters Market: About this market



Solar Central Inverters is a device that converts direct current (DC) generated from solar photovoltaic (PV) module into alternating current (AC). This solar central inverters market analysis considers sales from both utility and non-utility. Our analysis also considers the sales of solar central inverters in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. In 2018, the utility segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for electricity along with government policies will play a significant role in the utility segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global solar central inverters market report looks at factors such as rising investment in renewables, rising demand for energy, favorable government support. However, uncertainties in competition from alternative sources of energy, intermittency in solar power generation, and inverter associated solar PV system failures may hamper the growth of the solar central inverters industry over the forecast period.







Global Solar Central Inverters Market: Overview



Rising demand for energy



The rapid urbanization and industrialization are the key factors driving the demand for energy across the globe. The development of technological solutions can accelerate the growth trajectory of electricity access. The use of fossil fuels such as coal and gas has increased the emissions of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, for which there is a rising demand for clean energy sources. This demand for energy will lead to the expansion of the global solar central inverters market at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.



Inverter associated solar PV system failures



One of the persistent problems that occur in the solar energy industry is inverter failure. The repair and replacement of inverters have been a major concern in the solar PV systems maintenance All these maintenance problems encourage solar PV system installers to implement micro or string inverters, which results in the decline of the solar central inverters market.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global solar central inverters market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar central inverters manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Ingeteam Corp. SA, SMA Solar Technology AG, and Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.



Also, the solar central inverter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



