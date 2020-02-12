The Global Sous Vide Machine Market to Generate Revenues of Over $1 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Sous Vide Machine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global sous vide machine market is expected to post an absolute growth of 336%  a leap of over $1,109 million revenue between 2019 and 2025. Growing consciousness among the consumers for their health, impacts their food consumption to a larger extent, thereby favorably impacting the type of appliances being used to prepare the food. Increase in the usage of high-end food processing appliances in the application segments such as commercial and industrials are expected to boost the overall sous vide machine market demand. Contributing over $759 million incremental revenue during 2019-2025, water ovens offers a profitable revenue potential opportunity for market vendors. The sous vide machine market in the commercial end-user segment is expected to offer $723 million incremental revenue for the market during 2019-2025. With nearly 66% of the market revenue coming from North America and Europe , vendors are emphasizing on innovative strategies and promotional measures to bolster the overall sous vide machine market growth. The vendor landscape of the sous vide machine market is expected to witness a higher level of competition and is hence highly consolidated. Some of the few leading vendors include DC Norris, Electrolux (Anova Culinary), and Breville (ChefSteps and Polyscience Culinary).

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, distribution channels, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 3 key vendors and 26 other vendors

Sous Vide Machine Market – Segmentation

Immersion circulators are expected to witness growth as they enable smart cooking via interactive applications. These machines are witnessing a widespread usage in the residential sector since they eliminate overcooking and undercooking chances, thereby offering an edge-to-edge perfection in food preparation.

The industrial sous vide method involves cooking food under vacuum in airtight plastic pouches submerged in a water bath/cook tank. The increased focus on nutritional value, quality, and convenience among consumers is drive the growth of this segment.

Sous vide machines are majorly delivered via distribution channels such as manufacturers, dealers & distributors, retailers, and online modes. In the distribution channel process, manufacturers sell products to retailers, which are further expected to sell the same to consumers in the market.

Market Segmentation by Products

Immersion Circulators

Water Ovens

Market Segmentation by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Retail

Specialty Stores



Mass Market Players



Dealers and Distribution

Online Stores

Sous Vide Machine Market – Dynamics

Over the past few years, the consumers have increasingly become more selective in terms of their choice related to dishes, meat products or other cuisines. In today's scenario, the restaurants are looking for growth via innovative product development, increased market penetration, diversified businesses along with upcoming business models. Factors such as increasing preference of consumers regarding healthy food consumption, increased competition from grocery stores, advancements in the technology, various environmental sustainability issues, are expected to reinvent the consumer dining experience, thereby changing the way an industry operates. With the rising spending power of the consumer, the millennial generation of consumers is expected to fuel the growth of the restaurant industry during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Operational and Nutritional Benefits of Sous Vide

Safety and Quality of Sous Vide Products

Dynamic Choices Towards Latest Food Processing Techniques

Marketing and Advertising of the Sous Vide Products

Sous Vide Machine Market – Geography

In high-end restaurants in Europe, chefs are showing a significant inclination toward high accurate temperature control during cooking to maintain flavors, texture, and quality alike. With the inclusion of sous vide technology, restaurant chefs are gaining all these benefits, thereby providing enhanced and superior quality food products to customers. The expansion of high-end restaurants across the region and the need to cater to changing consumer preferences are expected to favorably affect the sales of sous vide equipment during the forecast period. The restaurant industry in different European regions has witnessed a significant rise in the growth, owing to changing foodservice trends, coupled with the fact that the consumers are becoming conscious regarding the quality of food products.

Market Segmentation Geography

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Nordic

North America

US



Canada

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Major Vendors

DC Norris & Company

Electrolux

Breville

Other vendors include - Calvetti Culinary Creations, CASO design, C&T Design and Equipment, Clifton at Home, Cuisine Solutions, Dover, Duravant, Eades Appliance Technology, Gourmia, Grant Creative Cuisine, Hamilton Beach Brands, JBT, Julabo, Kitchen Gizmo, Metos Manufacturing, Nomiku, Oliso, Plascon Group, Russell Hobbs, Sammic, Stanley Black & Decker, Storebound, SugarCreek, Taurus Group, Tribest, and VacMaster.

