LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in specialty carbon black market to 2023 by application (plastic, ink, coating, and others), by end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others), by function (color, UV Protection, conductive, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the specialty carbon black market looks attractive with opportunities in the printing and packaging, building & construction, transportation, and industrial sectors. The global specialty carbon black market is expected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing demand for plastic and coating in the building and construction, packaging, and automotive industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the specialty carbon black industry, include the shifting focus of carbon black suppliers from commodity to specialty grade and increasing use of specialty carbon black as pigment in lightweight automotive parts.



Specialty Carbon Black Market TrendsSpecialty Carbon Black Market Forecast

Growth Opportunities for the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Region



The study includes the specialty carbon black market size and forecast for the global specialty carbon black market through 2023, segmented by application, attributes, and region as follows:



Specialty Carbon Black Market by Application [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Plastic Films Blow and Injection Molding Pipes Wire & Cable Fiber Others Ink Toners Printing Ink Others Coating Industrial Automotive Others Others



Specialty Carbon Black Market by End Use Industry [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Printing and Packaging Building and Construction Transportation Industrial Others



Specialty Carbon Black Market by Function [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Color UV Protection Conductive Others



Specialty Carbon Black Market by Region [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the specialty carbon black companies profiled in this report include Orion Engineered Carbons Holdings, Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, China Synthetic Rubber (CSR), OMSK Carbon Group, Tokai Carbon, Continental Carbon, and Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy and others.



The plastic segment is expected to remain the largest application, and will witness the highest growth over the forecast period with growth in packaging, plastic pipe, film, and wire & cable.



Within the specialty carbon black market, printing and packaging will remain the largest end use industries, and they are expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing demand in the food and beverages, household products, personal care, and pharmaceuticals sectors.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in plastic, ink, and coating demand in emerging countries, such as China and India.



Some of the features of "Specialty Carbon Black Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global specialty carbon black market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global specialty carbon black market size by various applications such as application, and attributes in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global specialty carbon black market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of specialty carbon black in the specialty carbon black market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of specialty carbon black in the specialty carbon black market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global specialty carbon black market by application (plastic, ink, coating, and others), by end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others), by function (color, UV Protection, conductive, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the specialty carbon black market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the specialty carbon black market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this specialty carbon black market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of changing demands of customers in the specialty carbon black market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the specialty carbon black market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this specialty carbon black market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this specialty carbon black area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this specialty carbon black market?



