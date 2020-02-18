The Global specialty paper market is expected to grow by USD 5.01 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global specialty paper market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global specialty paper market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.01 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on global specialty paper market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing lifestyle in emerging economies.

In addition, growing strategic alliances is anticipated to boost the growth of the global specialty paper market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global specialty paper market is segmented as below:

Applicationpackaging and labelingprinting and writingindustrialconstructionothersraw materialhardwoodsoftwood



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global specialty paper market growth

This study identifies growing strategic alliances as the prime reasons driving the global specialty paper market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global specialty paper market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global specialty paper market, including some of the vendors such as Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ¶ Oyj

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Domtar Corp., International Paper Co., Mondi Plc, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., P. H. Glatfelter Co. and Sappi Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





