The Global Spinal Surgery Devices Market is Predicted to Register Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The spinal surgery devices market is expanding rapidly due to a variety of factors such as an increase in spinal disorders worldwide, an increase in road accidents, and an increase in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, among others. Furthermore, the growing market demand for technologically advanced spinal surgery devices will drive the spinal surgery devices market growth in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Spinal Surgery Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading spinal surgery devices companies' market shares, challenges, spinal surgery devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key spinal surgery devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Spinal Surgery Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global spinal surgery devices market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global spinal surgery devices market during the forecast period. Notable spinal surgery devices companies such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA Worldwide, C. R. Bard, Inc (BD), Isoray Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Viewray Technologies, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, ZEISS, GT Medical Technologies, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Xoft (iCAD, Inc.), IntraOp Medical, Inc., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SIT - S.I.T. Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A., Sensus Healthcare, Inc., Theragenics, Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., P-cure, and several others are currently operating in the spinal surgery devices market.

and several others are currently operating in the spinal surgery devices market. In December 2022 , Empirical Spine, Inc. , a medical device company developing a new type of spinal implant, completed the final step in the FDA submission process for the LimiFlexTM Dynamic Sagittal TetherTM (DST).

, a medical device company developing a new type of spinal implant, completed the final step in the FDA submission process for the LimiFlexTM Dynamic Sagittal TetherTM (DST). In December 2022 , Spineart, a leading provider of spine surgery implants, and eCential Robotics, a growing MedTech company that designs and manufactures an open system that unifies robotics, surgical navigation, and 2D/3D robotic imaging, announced that they have entered into a long-term collaboration agreement.

Spineart, a leading provider of spine surgery implants, and eCential Robotics, a growing MedTech company that designs and manufactures an open system that unifies robotics, surgical navigation, and 2D/3D robotic imaging, announced that they have entered into a long-term collaboration agreement. In October 2022 , Aurora Spine Corporation , a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, announced positive interim results from a clinical study using the ZIPTM MIS Interspinous Fusion System.

, a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, announced positive interim results from a clinical study using the ZIPTM MIS Interspinous Fusion System. In September 2022 , eCential Robotics , a French MedTech company, received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its spine surgery platform.

, a French MedTech company, received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its spine surgery platform. In July 2022 , Medtronic plc , a global leader in healthcare technology, announced its UNiDTM Spine Analyzer v4.0 planning platform, which includes a new Degen Algorithm for degenerative spine procedures, has received FDA 510(k) clearance.

, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced its UNiDTM Spine Analyzer v4.0 planning platform, which includes a new Degen Algorithm for degenerative spine procedures, has received FDA 510(k) clearance. On June 22, 2022 , Medtronic reinforced the spine surgery portfolio with the Food and Drug Administration nod for the ligament-augmenting implant.

reinforced the spine surgery portfolio with the Food and Drug Administration nod for the ligament-augmenting implant. On June 07, 2022 , the FDA granted the 510k clearance for the Aurora Spine's Interbody fusion device. The DEXA SOLO-L ALIF device allows doctors to match the implant to patients' bone density and quality.

Spinal Surgery Devices Overview

Spinal Surgery Devices Market Insights

North America dominated the global spinal surgery devices market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period (2022–2027). Furthermore, the United States is the largest market in the world, with a large patient pool in the region. Rising product launches and commercialization agreements among key manufacturers and other companies are expected to drive spinal surgery devices market growth further. For example, the United States Food and Drug Administration granted 510k clearance for Aurora Spine's Interbody fusion device on June 7, 2022. The DEXA SOLO-L ALIF device allows doctors to customize the implant based on the density and quality of the patient's bone.

Furthermore, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region have the most potential for future growth in the global spinal surgery devices market. Some of the contributing factors include government support, such as easy approval for bringing new products to market and simple reimbursement policies in European and Asian countries. Moreover, the enormous popularity and high adoption rate due to the availability of various options in the market are some of the key factors that are likely to drive the spinal surgery devices market.

Spinal Surgery Devices Market Dynamics

The rising number of permanent or temporary disabilities caused by the increasing number of road accidents resulting in spinal cord injury is one of the key factors driving the spinal surgery devices market. In addition, rising road traffic spinal injuries and degenerative disc diseases are expected to drive growth in the global spinal surgery devices market. Furthermore, the continuous new product launches by market leaders are positively impacting the growth of spinal surgery devices.

However, the higher cost of spinal surgery and devices, adverse effects caused by spinal surgery devices, and other factors may prove to be challenging factors for the growth of the spinal surgery devices market.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spinal surgery devices market was negatively impacted. To prevent the spread of infection, governments around the world imposed strict lockdown rules, resulting in a shortage of supply chains, raw materials, and other market resources, resulting in a decrease in the manufacturing of all medical devices, including spinal surgery devices. Furthermore, to prevent the spread of the infection, patients and physicians postponed many surgeries, reducing the number of in-patient visits in hospitals and clinics.

However, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun the process of economic recovery with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the economic landscape, which has begun the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as regular out-patient visits for treatments and sessions in hospitals and clinics, thereby restoring demand for spinal surgery devices.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Spinal Surgery Devices Market CAGR ~6% Key Spinal Surgery Devices Companies Siemens Healthineers AG, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA Worldwide, C. R. Bard, Inc (BD), Isoray Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Viewray Technologies, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, ZEISS, GT Medical Technologies, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Xoft (iCAD, Inc.), IntraOp Medical, Inc., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SIT - S.I.T. Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A., Sensus Healthcare, Inc., Theragenics, Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., P-cure, among others

Spinal Surgery Devices Market Assessment

Spinal Surgery Devices Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices (Posterior and Interbody), Cervical Fusion Devices (Anterior, and Posterior), Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices, Spinal Bone Stimulators, Non-Fusion Devices (Dynamic Stabilization Devices, Artificial Discs, Annulus Repair Discs, And Nuclear Disc Prosthesis)

Market Segmentation By Technology: Spinal Fusion & Fixation, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment, Spinal Decompression, Motion Preservation

Market Segmentation By Surgery Type: Open Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

