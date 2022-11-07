The Global Sporting Events Market is expected to grow by $90.42 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The analyst has been monitoring the sporting events market and it is poised to grow by $90.42 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period. Our report on the sporting events market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sports sponsorship spending, the rapid growth of the sports industry and international sporting events, and the rising usage of mobile applications.

The sporting events market analysis includes revenue stream, event type segment, and geographic landscape.



The sporting events market is segmented as below:

By Revenue Stream

â€¢ Sponsorships

â€¢ Tickets, Broadcasting, and media rights

â€¢ Merchandising

â€¢ Event type

â€¢ Soccer

â€¢ Cricket

â€¢ Tennis

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the high utilization of social media as one of the prime reasons driving the sporting events market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of low-cost airlines and integration of analytics with online ticket platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sporting events market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Sporting events market sizing

â€¢ Sporting events market forecast

â€¢ Sporting events market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sporting events market vendors that include Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., Adidas AG, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Nike Inc., Platinium Group SAM, SearGeek Inc, TEG Pty Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ticket City Inc., Tickets.com LLC, TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, and Viagogo Entertainment Inc. Also, the sporting events market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



