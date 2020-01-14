NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Sports Analytics Market size is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 26.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Sports analytics is the process of applying data collected from a team performance under different circumstances to improve the team's performance and to help make better decisions. It is the compilation of historical statistics that provide an individual or team with a viable benefit if used appropriately. Sports analytics' main objective is to enhance player performance and preserve the fan base of various large sports organizations and sports clubs.

Traditionally, sports were a mere chance game where the result depended purely on players' ability. With the introduction of digitization and the subsequent increase in analytics adoption, sports have become number games where the chances of winning the game rely on the level of analytics being adopted to determine the in-game strategy. Sports analytics provide the sports associations, players, coaches, and other stakeholders with a platform to gain insight into the player's performance and thus the team performance as a whole, which can help drive market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the use of analytical tools in sports has established the industry of fantasy gaming. Data generated through sports analytics are used in fantasy games like fantasy baseball, fantasy football, and fantasy cricket where sports enthusiasts gain insight into players' actual statistics based on the last game's calculations. The person playing the fantasy sport selects players of his own choosing using that information, thereby increasing the involvement in the game. Growing adoption and involvement in fantasy gaming has led to the need for analytics in sports that will also act as a market driver in the years to come.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Throughout 2018, the software segment dominated the market in terms of revenue and over the forecast period is likely to remain dominant. Increased acceptance of sports analytics software solutions can be largely credited to increasing preference for cloud-based software solutions, providing advantages in terms of data security and ease of use to end-users like sports associations, clubs, leagues, and sportspeople. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Player Analysis, Team Analysis, Health Assessment, Video Analysis and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America was dominant across the global market in 2018 and over the forecast period is projected to continue its dominance. Growth is largely attributed to relative greater sports-wide adoption of analytics in countries including the United States and Canada. In these countries, businesses that provide analytical services are found to invest heavily in R&D activities. In addition, the region, which is the early adopter of innovation, dominates the worldwide market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and SAP SE are some of the forerunners in the Sports Analytics Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., (Tableau Software, Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Experfy, Inc., Stats Perform Group, Sportradar AG, Deltatre SpA and Catapult Group International Limited.



Recent strategies deployed in Sports Analytics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: Oracle collaborated with IRIS.TV, a video intelligence platform for publishers and broadcasters. IRIS.TV will be integrated with Oracle Data Cloud in order to enhance IRIS.TV's contextual ad targeting for video solution for ensuring marketers that their video advertising is brand-safe and relevant. The marketers will be able to execute the campaigns transparently through existing demand-side platform partners that enables campaigns to scale across specific video content verticals including politics, sports, travel and many more.



Aug-2019: Sportradar and National Football League (NFL) extended their partnership in order to license the distribution of NFL official league data and content to more fans. The partnership is aimed at distributing real-time official play-by-play data and NGS data for sports betting operators where sports betting are regulated and legal.



Jul-2019: Catapult partnered with ShotTracker for delivering real-time statistics and analytics to fans, teams, and broadcast networks for collegiate and professional basketball teams. The partnership delivers a collection of never-before-seen data for help in preventing athlete injury, enhancing the development process, and improving physical performance on the basketball court.



Jun-2019: IBM partnered with Fox Sports, sports programming division of the Fox Broadcasting Company. Through this partnership, Fox Sports is aimed at boosting its live streaming capabilities and statistical analysis by applying artificial intelligence to soccer for its coverage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Fox Sports featured Player Spotlight, a segment built with IBM Watson that uses Watson's AI capabilities for generating stats analysis on both teams as well as individual players for match commentary using a natural language interface.



Mar-2019: Sportradar announced collaboration with 11Wickets.com in which 11Wickets.com adds live sports feed by Sportradar for enhancing the users' experience during fantasy leagues. Under the collaboration, Sportradar provides the live score for all fantasy football leagues and fantasy cricket offered to the users at 11Wickets.com to play.



Nov-2018: SAS signed partnership agreement with Sport Ireland the SAS Analytics technology would be employed in a wide range of projects within targeted sports. This enhances the preparations and impact performance of the Irish athletes at the competition. The SAS technology facilitate the interactive tools and dynamic performance databases creation for providing insights to help the coaches and athletes in developing and improving the ways for getting better performance of athletes.



Nov-2018: Sportradar teamed up with Fox Sports for pushing the boundaries of data-driven sports coverage. Sportradar develops new research tools, machine learning technology, and data products for enabling the Fox Sports broadcasters to increase their in-game and digital content with historic and real-time sports data through API.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2019: Sportradar took over Optima, a sports betting solutions provider in order to enhance its current betting services portfolio. The acquisition enhances its services into betting, B2B data, trading, and player management platform.



Nov-2018: Deltatre signed a definitive agreement to acquire Massive Interactive, an OTT software company. Together, these companies are the largest independent OTT solution provider. This adds deeper operations in South Pacific and Asia and expands the company in entertainment industry.



Oct-2017: Sportradar announced the acquisition of MOCAP Analytics, an artificial intelligence and machine learning company. The acquisition integrates MOCAP's expertise in AI-powered data storytelling with Sport radar's leadership in sports data for developing player-tracking data products for engaging the NBA, NFL and other sports fans.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2019: SAP updated its tennis performance analytics platform, which it offers to Women's Tennis Association. The new feature will be a tool known as Patterns of Play for helping WTA coaches and players in detecting and analyzing the patterns during matches and rallies. This new feature helps in understanding the hit location tendencies and reactions of the players and the effect on rally outcome of the server's ball toss.



Mar-2019: Stats unveiled AutoSTATS, the first artificial intelligence and computer vision technology. This technology is aimed at delivering player-tracking data through any broadcast. This technology uses the latest capabilities in machine learning and AI for automating tracking with X/Y coordinates, differentiates players and the ball and coordinating player movements around the court or playing field.



Dec-2018: SAP released SAP Sports One, a sports-specific cloud solution powered by SAP's HANA platform to South Africa. The solution offers a single unified platform to the administrators and teams for helping them in management of teams and players efficiently. It delivers powerful analytical insights for optimization of performance.



Geographical Expansions:



Jun-2018: Stats opened a new European & Middle Eastern headquarters in sports-mad Limerick. The expansion helps in strengthening the geographical footprint and provides the sport technology to the country.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Software



• Services



By Application



• Player Analysis



• Team Analysis



• Health Assessment



• Video Analysis



• Others



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• SAP SE



• SAS Institute, Inc.



• Salesforce.com, Inc. (Tableau Software, Inc.)



• Oracle Corporation



• Experfy, Inc.



• Stats Perform Group



• Sportradar AG



• Deltatre SpA



• Catapult Group International Limited



