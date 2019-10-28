NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market: About this market

This sports fishing equipment market analysis considers sales from fishing rods, fishing reels, fishing lures, and other products. Our study also finds the sales of sports fishing equipment in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the fishing rods segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the development of new variants of fishing rods with improved technologies will play a significant role in the fishing rods segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global sports fishing equipment market report looks at factors such as increasing popularity of recreational fishing, rising number of awareness campaigns encouraging sports fishing, and demand for customized sports fishing equipment. However, preference for pre-used and rental variants of sports fishing equipment, potential issues associated with sports fishing, and regulations related to sports fishing may hamper the growth of the sports fishing equipment industry over the forecast period.



Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market: Overview

Increasing popularity of recreational fishing

The sales of sports fishing equipment are directly influenced by the increasing number of individuals participating in recreational fishing activities. Fishing is one of the most popular outdoor recreational activities in the coastal areas of various countries. Recreational fishing has the potential to significantly influence the economic growth of countries. Increased recreational fishing can support travel, boating, restaurants, tourism industry and provide opportunities to vendors to sell new sports fishing equipment. The increasing popularity of related to among individuals will lead to the expansion of the global sports fishing equipment market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Innovations in sports fishing equipment market

End-users prefer sports fishing equipment that provides added benefits during operations. To meet the growing demand from end-users, vendors are focusing on developing sports fishing equipment that is integrated with innovative features. Certain vendors are focusing on offering sports fishing equipment that enables end-users to perform precision fishing. Some market vendors are also offering sensors for fishing rods. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global sports fishing equipment market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports fishing equipment manufacturers, that include AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc., Daiwa Corp., Gamakatsu USA Inc., Grandt Industries Inc., Okuma fishing tackle Co. Ltd., Plano Synergy Holding Inc., Pure Fishing, Inc., Rapala VMC Corp., Shimano Inc., Tica Fishing Tackle



Also, the sports fishing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

