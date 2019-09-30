NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Spray Gun Market: About this market



This spray gun market analysis considers sales from automatic and manual spray gun types. Our analysis also considers the sales of the spray gun in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the manual segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the excellent operator control, and quick color change capabilities?will play a significant role in the manual segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global spray gun market report looks at factors such as the growing paints and coatings market, the rapid growth of automotive, healthcare, and furnishing industries, and stringent government regulations. However, adverse effects of paints and coatings on health and environment, technical challenges associated with use of spray guns, and high cost of automatic spray guns may hamper the growth of the spray gun industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816967/?utm_source=PRN



Global Spray Gun Market: Overview



Rapid growth of automotive, healthcare, and furnishing industries



The growing application scope of coatings in some of the major end-user industries, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, and furniture is driving the demand for spray guns. ?In the automotive industry, spray guns are used for painting and coating vehicles with adhesives and paints.?Spray guns are used in the healthcare industry for sterilizing and cleaning equipment. Spray guns find applications Similarly, the rising demand for luxury and premium furnishing products and increasing urbanization levels fuel the growth of the furniture industry. Such growth of automotive, healthcare, and furnishing industries will lead to the expansion of the global spray gun market at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



Increasing product innovations and launches by vendors



Vendors are focusing on increasing their market share by developing innovative products. They are launching products with new features and technologies. These products produce a consistent finish as they create a soft spray fan pattern. Vendors are also introducing products that guard against contamination and clogging. Such product innovations are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global spray gun market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spray gun manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Anest Iwata Corp., Carlisle Companies Inc., EXEL Industries, Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd., Graco Inc., J. Wagner GmbH, Nordson Corp., SATA GmbH & Co. KG, and Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC.



Also, the spray gun market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816967/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

