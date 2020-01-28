The Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market is expected to grow by USD 780.19 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global spray polyurethane foam and it is poised to grow by USD 780.19 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on spray polyurethane foam provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing demand for spray PU foams in construction industry. In addition, innovations in polyurethane foams is anticipated to boost the growth of the spray polyurethane foam as well.



Market Segmentation

The spray polyurethane foam is segmented as below:

Type

• Open Cell Spray PU Foam

• Closed Cell Spray PU Foam

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for spray polyurethane foam growth

This study identifies innovations in polyurethane foams as the prime reasons driving the spray polyurethane foam growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in spray polyurethane foam

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the spray polyurethane foam, including some of the vendors such as Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Covestro AG, FXI, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS AG, Nitto Denko Corp., Rogers Corp., and Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





