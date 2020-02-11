The Global Stage Lighting Market to Reach Revenues of Over $3 Billion During the Period 2020−2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Stage Lighting Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global stage lighting market is likely to post an incremental growth of around $249 million due to rise audience attendance in several application sectors such as concert, live events, and others. The rapid development in LED technology is expected to be beneficial for the market, contributing to its growth and fueling the demand for smart wireless lighting controls. Lighting source, LED Technology is likely to grow at CAGR of over 5% by 2025. Concerts accounted for largest revenue share in 2019. However, in terms of CAGR DJ Retail/Rec DJ will account for the largest value, around 7% by 2025. Product innovation and advancement in technology is likely to push vendors to invest more in technology particularly in developed regions such as North America and Europe . North America and Europe combined account close to 67% share in terms of market revenue in 2019. The US has emerged as the largest market accounting for 28% share due to high rate of adoption of new tech savvy products. This is attributed by the growth in several application sector markets such as concerts, live events, DJ, and others.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, fixture, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 3 key vendors and 39 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stage-lighting-market-2025

Stage Lighting Market – Segmentation

Parabolic aluminized reflectors (PARs) are the most widely used fixtures in the entertainment industry and generated over $440 million in 2019. The increasing emphasis on cost efficiency is driving stage illumination fixtures in the market.

in 2019. The increasing emphasis on cost efficiency is driving stage illumination fixtures in the market. The demand for LED stage lighting is expected to increase at a faster rate. The increased proliferation of LED devices is likely to fuel the growth of the market worldwide. These light sources offer longer lifespan, require no maintenance, and produce less heat. LED modules are also cost-effective.

As music festivals with live performances are attracting global tourists, the trend is expected to increase in emerging countries such as Asia and Africa . The rise of virtual reality and augmented reality is likely to influence live music performances.

Market Segmentation by Products

Lighting Fixture

PARs



Striplights/borderlights and cyc lights



Ellipsoidals



Fresnels



Follow spots



Beam projectors



Scoops

Lighting Control

Lighting controllers



Visualizers

Market Segmentation by End-user

Touring Rental

Fixed installation

Market Segmentation by Lighting Fixture

Based on Fixture Movement

Static lighting fixtures



Automated/intelligent lighting fixtures

Based on Lighting Source

Conventional lighting



LED lighting

Market Segmentation by Application

Concerts/Touring

Corporate Events

Weddings/Event

House of Worship

DJ Retail/Rec DJ

Fitness Sports

Theatres

Architectural and Commercial Installs

Broadcast/TV/Film

Hospitality

Nightclubs/Bars

Stage Lighting Market – Dynamics

The increasing number of exhibitions, conferences, and seminars globally is expected to drive the demand for stage lighting systems and control solutions worldwide. What began as a medium of presentation has morphed into a platform for responsive marketing, interaction, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among businesses and consumers. Exhibitions have come full circle as a marketing tool, playing a pivotal role in showcasing skills and works of art, demonstrating products, driving innovations, fine-tuning strategy, and gathering data. Globally, about 4.1 million companies participate in trade exhibitions, which are further attended by about 283 million visitors annually. An average of 30,840 exhibitions happens every year in a variety of sectors across the world.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Expansion of Live Performance & Music Industry

Increased Demand for Technically Advanced Products

Adoption of Smart Wireless Lighting Control

Growing Convergence of Pro Av And IoT

Stage Lighting Market – Geography

The penetration of stage lighting fixtures is expected to remain an all-time high in North America during the forecast period because of the increased replacement and upgrading of legacy systems in the region. The rise in tradeshows, the growth of the music industry, the increasing growth of the US economy, coupled with improved corporate profits and a surge in domestic travel, are expected to propel the growth. The market is mostly led by millennials, also called the digital generation. Concert organizers have been working hard to promote the ideology of concerts and live performances among millennials in the US who show little interest in attending concerts and a majority of them believe in spending on adventure instead of buying tickets to concerts.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stage-lighting-market-2025

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

APAC

Japan



China



South Korea



Australia

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Nordic



Italy

MEA

UAE



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Major Vendors

HARMAN International

Osram

Philips

Other vendors include - Absen America, Altman Lighting, Antari, Apollo Design Technology, Ayrton, Blizzard Lighting, Chauvet Professional, Chroma-Q, City Theatrical, Core Lighting, Dexel, Eaton Electrical Systems, Elektralite, Elation Professional, ENTTEC, Epsilon Professional Lighting, Electronic Theatre Controls, German Light products, Golden Sea Professional Equipment Ltd, Kumho Electric, Leprecon, Litetronics International, Lycian Stage Lighting, MA Lighting Technology, Mighty Bright, MLS, Nicolaudie, 0energyLIGHTING, Pathway Connectivity, PROEL, Red Lighting, Rosco, SGM Light A/S, Studio Due, Techni-Lux, Teclumen, Ultra-Tech Lighting, Ushio Lighting, and Zumtobel Group.

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence